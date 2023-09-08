‘That ‘70s Show' co-stars including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher supported Danny Masterson ahead of sentencing

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, two of Danny Masterson’s best-known co-stars from “That ’70s Show,” went to bat for the convicted rapist before he was hit with a 30 years to life prison sentence for sexually assaulting two women at his Hollywood Hills home two decades ago.

So did other actors on the long-running sitcom, like Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, as well as his brother-in-law, actor William Baldwin, and brother/sister actors Giovanni and Marissa Ribisi, both of whom — like Masterson — belong to the Church of Scientology.

Ahead of his sentencing Thursday, Masterson’s victims portrayed the 47-year-old as a predator in powerful impact statements delivered to the court. Following the sentencing, one of Masterson’s lawyers maintained his innocence and said that the fight was far from over: “The appellate lawyers are confident that these convictions will be overturned,” he said.

In letters to the court submitted before the sentence was issued, Kunis and Kutcher painted a portrait of the disgraced actor that was completely at odds with the ruthless predator who “drugged and raped” helpless women that his victims described.

“Throughout our time together, Danny has proven to be an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me,” wrote Kunis, whose role as “Jackie” on the sitcom launched her to stardom. “His caring nature and ability to offer guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally.”

Kunis, who is married to Kutcher, said Masterson’s role “as a husband and father to his daughter has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

