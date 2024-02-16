The 2024 Met Gala co-chairs will have you on the floor

Originally appeared on E! Online

You'll want to sit down for this news.

The Met Gala is already an ambitious evening with its crossover of art, high fashion and celebrities from all corners of the industry. And now it's going to become even more epic as the co-hosts joining Anna Wintour for the 2024 event have been announced as Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez.

The quartet — a crossover no one knew they needed — represents some of the biggest names in fashion, music and acting. And while three of the four have become staples at the annual event over the years, this will be Hemsworth's first Met Gala appearance.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The May 6 gala will mark Bad Bunny's third appearance, Lopez's 14th and number six for Zendaya. The announcement also guarantees the "Euphoria" star will be in attendance, as she hasn't attended the Gala since 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

This year's theme was announced last fall and it is not one to be slept on. The stars making the walk up the Metropolitan Museum of Art's grand staircase will come dressed to match the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition, with the event's dress code specified as "The Garden of Time."

Met Gala 2023 After-Party Outfit Changes

As curator Andrew Bolton put it to Vogue, "It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion. One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion."

A focus on the natural world promises to look and feel very different from last year's theme, which put late designer Karl Lagerfeld's career and artistic vision at its center.

But despite many taking cues from his classic black and white style, it turned out to be a theme loosely interpreted, with both Jared Leto and Doja Cat opting to show up in show-stopping looks inspired by Lagerfeld's famous white cat Choupette. Other memorable looks included Kim Kardashian's pearl dress, Pedro Pascal's red suit shorts and Rihanna's flowered gown, which covered her head to toe.

Over the decades, the Met Gala has been the setting for so many iconic fashion moments from A-listers like Rihanna, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez, among others.