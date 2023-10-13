This John F. Kennedy TV series may be Netflix's next ‘The Crown'

Originally appeared on E! Online

They are American royalty, after all.

Netflix is creating a limited TV series about President John F. Kennedy, sources told Variety Oct. 13. According to the insiders, the show will likely be similar to the Netflix series "The Crown," which follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II starting with her childhood on to her coronation and 70-year reign. (The first part of the sixth and final season of the royal drama will debut on Nov. 16, with the final batch dropping Dec. 14.)

Oscar winner Eric Roth—who wrote "Dune" and "Forrest Gump"—will write the script and executive produce the upcoming Kennedy show, along with "Hidden Figures" producers Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping, per Variety.

It's reportedly based on the book "JFK: Coming Of Age In The American Century, 1917-1956" by Fredrik Logevall, which is the first of a two-volume set.

"The novel successfully unveils John F. Kennedy's early relationships, his formative WWII experiences, his ideas, writings, and most significantly his political aspirations," per a synopsis of the book, "which the author believed took shape at an early age and were independent of his father's desire for him to enter public life."

It continues, "The author follows Kennedy through the birth of the Cold War, first showing Kennedy's awareness as a young journalist in 1945 of the threat of an imperialistic Russia, and noting Kennedy's grasp of international relations due in part to his Harvard education in Political Science, and his accurate feelings for the substance and motivation of the world leaders he met in his early life as a wealthy son of the British ambassador."

While no cast has been revealed, the actors will join a long line of stars keeping the Kennedy family legacy alive on the screen, including Katie Holmes, who portrayed First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 2011 miniseries "The Kennedys," and Martin Sheen, who played JFK in the 1983 miniseries "Kennedy."

