Joe Exotic

‘Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Says He Has Aggressive Form of Cancer

"Doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, Carole Will have her own party over this!" Joseph Maldonado-Passage tweeted

By Elisha Fieldstadt | TODAY

Joseph Maldonado, aka Joe Exotic
Sue Ogrocki/AP, File

The former zookeeper known as Joe Exotic, the star of "Tiger King" who is serving prison time in a murder-for-hire plot, said Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

"Doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, Carole Will have her own party over this! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice love," Joseph Maldonado-Passage, wrote in a tweet.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"What I need is the world to be my voice to be released," he wrote in a letter dated Oct. 27 and addressed to "everyone."

A photo of the letter accompanied the tweet.

Entertainment News

The Sopranos 18 hours ago

‘The Sopranos' Creator David Chase Finally Confirms Tony's Fate

Kevin Hart 19 hours ago

Kevin Hart Surprises Customers at DC Bank, Offers Financial Advice

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Joe ExoticCancertiger kingprostate cancerJoseph Maldonado-Passage
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us