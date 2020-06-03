‘Twilight’ Star Gregory Tyree Boyce’s Cause of Death Revealed

Three weeks after his passing, Gregory Tyree Boyce's cause of death has been revealed.

Last month, the Las Vegas Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E! News that 30-year-old Boyce, who played Tyler Crowley in "Twilight," and his 27-year-old girlfriend Natalie Adepoju had been pronounced dead on May 13. At the time, Boyce and Adepoju's cause of deaths were still pending.

Now, the Clark County Coroner's Office tells E! News that Boyce and Adepoju both died of a fentanyl and cocaine intoxication and their deaths are ruled accidental.

A source previously told E! News Boyce and Adepoju were found deceased in their Las Vegas condo.

"Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them," the insider shared.

The source also added that, prior to his death, Boyce was "really focused and handling a lot of business." And though he had moved to Las Vegas to help his mother, the insider said that Boyce "would commute to LA for acting jobs and to see his daughter."

A second source also shared some insight into Boyce's life prior to his passing.

"Greg was definitely a person who loved life and [was] super positive... super animated, really witty, he was the life of the party. I will definitely miss him," the insider told E! News. "He was one of my funniest friends in LA and made my experience there really memorable."

Back in December, Boyce took to Instagram to celebrate his 30th birthday.

"At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive," Boyce wrote along with a childhood photo. "Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!!"