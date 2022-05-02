Watch: Kim Kardashian Dons Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Golden Dress at 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian fans knew her 2022 Met Gala look would break the red carpet. In fact, many of them predicted that she would wear the exact dress she showed up in.

The dress in question isn't your average gown — the piece was once worn by Marilyn Monroe while she performed "Happy Birthday" for then-President John F. Kennedy. Originally priced at $12,000, the Jean Louis-designed dress reportedly had to be sewn onto Monroe because it was so tight.

Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala with boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was wearing a black tuxedo and shades, alongside Kardashian, who wore Monroe’s nude-colored iconic gown.

Kardashian told Vogue on the red carpet that she originally could not fit the gown, but challenged herself to lose 16 pounds in three weeks — and she did.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The gown was last purchased in 2016 by Ripley's Believe It or Not! for $4.81 million through an art auction and earned the title of the most expensive dress in the world. Since then, the iconic gown has been on display in the Ripley's museum in Orlando, Florida.

And this is where Kim Kardashian comes in.

Kardashian has previously shared that her planned look for the Gala couldn't be tailored, and fans assumed that she would be pulling from vintage archives based on this hint.

Weeks later, Kardashian and Davidson visited the very Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum that housed the dress. These facts, plus the obvious "Gilded Glamour" — the theme of the 2022 Gala — of the most expensive dress in the world, led fans to easily connect the dots to predict her exact Met Gala look.

Are you noticing a lot of neon pinks at this year's Met Gala? Here's a look at a few fuchsia fashions in 2022.