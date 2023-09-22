Why Gisele Bündchen is ‘grateful' for Tom Brady despite divorce

Originally appeared on E! Online

These two will always have the other's back, on and off the field.

Gisele Bündchen recently reflected on why she's grateful for her time with ex-husband Tom Brady—and why she has no regrets looking back.

"I look into my life, and I wouldn't have it any other way," she told "CBS Sunday Morning" in a preview of an interview airing Sept. 24. "If they say, 'You can change something in your life?' I wouldn't change absolutely anything."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

As for whether that includes divorce from the former NFL star after 13 years of marriage last October, the 43-year-old, as someone whose parents have been married for 50 years, explained, "It's not what I dreamed of, not what I hoped for. But I think you have to accept that the way you are in your twenties, sometimes you grow together sometimes you grow apart."

And Bündchen made it clear that she has nothing but love for Brady, with whom she shares kids Benjamin, 13, Vivian, 10, and stepson Jack, 16. (His mom is Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan.)

"He's the father of my kids," the model added. "So I always wish him the best."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

And when looking back on their nearly 15-year partnership, she continued, "I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. And I think when a door shuts, other doors open."

Still, Bündchen admitted that the last few years have taken quite a toll on her, pointing to her and Brady's move to Florida ahead of their split, navigating the end of a long relationship and struggling with aging parents in her native Brazil.

"It's been a lot—in every area of my life. I feel like whenever it rains, it pours," she told People in an interview published Sept. 18. "With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings."

But going through the hardships helped her refocus and spend more time on self-care.

"When you feel good, you're a better mom, you're a better friend, you're calmer, you're more patient, you're more loving, you're more grounded," she explained. "So you can't feel guilty about prioritizing yourself. Because that's loving you and loving the people you love the most, which are going to be impacted by how well you are. Because if you're sick, everyone's hurts."