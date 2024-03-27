Why was Prince Harry named in the Sean ‘Diddy' Combs lawsuit?

A lawsuit filed by a music producer against Sean “Diddy” Combs names several celebrities, including Prince Harry.

However, the Duke of Sussex is not accused of any wrongdoing in the suit.

Combs is part of a federal investigation following a series of lawsuits since last fall tied to a slew of allegations of wrongdoing, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The lawsuit that names Harry was filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. In the suit, filed in federal court in New York in February 2024, Jones said that Combs sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him for more than a year while he worked on Combs’ 2023 album.

Jones’ lawsuit, which seeks $30 million in damages, alleges that Combs used his known access to celebrities — such as Harry — as a way to give his sex trafficking parties legitimacy.

In Jones’ lawsuit, Harry is named just once.

“Affiliation with, and or sponsorship of Mr. Combs sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artist, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry,” the initial filing from Feb. 26, 2024, reads.

Jones’ legal team would later amend the filing on March 25, 2024, to accuse actor Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexually harassing and assaulting him.

“Mr. Combs was known for throwing the ‘best’ parties. Affiliation with, and or sponsorship of Mr. Combs sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry,” the updated lawsuit reads.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment on March 26.

The lawsuit does not suggest Harry had any knowledge of the allegations against Combs or was involved, but instead seems to name the prince as an example of the type of well-known people to whom the defendants may have had access.

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Jones alleges that the music executive ordered him to procure sex workers and pressured him to engage in unwelcome sex acts with them and others. Jones also alleges that Combs gave laced alcoholic beverages to people at parties at his homes.

Jones’ case continues to move forward in the legal system. Following the raids on Combs’ homes on March 25, Tyrone Blackburn, the attorney for Jones and another person suing Combs, Liza Gardner, told NBC News that while they “appreciate” the federal government’s raids on Combs, “today’s events are not going to prevent nor delay my clients pending and forthcoming actions for justice and resolution from the Combs RICO Enterprise.”

Representatives for Combs have not commented on the Jones lawsuit to NBC News, but did say on March 26 that the search warrants executed at the musician’s homes were “excessive.”

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities,” Aaron Dyer, Combs’ attorney said in a statement.

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush, paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence, leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

