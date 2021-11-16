Here's something even Gryffindors and Slytherins can agree on: This reunion is going to be magical.

It's been 20 years since the film premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," and HBO Max wants to celebrate. On Nov. 16, the streamer announced that in honor of the milestone, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other cast members from all eight films will be returning to the hallowed halls of Hogwarts for the first time, for "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The special, produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and executive produced by Casey Patterson, "will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time," according to the official description.

The cast will join director Chris Columbus for the momentous event, which will premiere when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1.

Talk about starting 2022 off on a high note.

See the Kid Stars of Harry Potter Then and Now

Alumni of the franchise joining the special include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart, among others.

"There's magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago," said Patterson of the reunion. "The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films."

Watch the official teaser above to see a sneak peak of "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" before it premieres on HBO Max in 2022.