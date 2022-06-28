Woody Allen, in Rare Interview, Speaks With Alec Baldwin on Instagram Live

In a rare media appearance, Oscar-winning filmmaker Woody Allen sat down for an interview with actor Alec Baldwin on Instagram Live on Tuesday, reflecting on the highlights of his artistic career without addressing the sexual abuse allegation that has trailed him for decades.

Allen, 86, speaking from his home in New York, discussed his nonfiction writing, his memoir, his abandoned plans to write a novel, the state of Broadway theater and his disinterest in social media platforms such as Instagram, which Baldwin described as the “Radio City Music Hall of the millennial generation.”

The live interview, which drew roughly 2,600 viewers, was occasionally interrupted by tech glitches. Allen’s video connection dropped out three times.

Baldwin, 64, who has defended Allen on multiple occasions, appeared in three films from the director: “Alice” (1990), “To Rome with Love” (2012) and “Blue Jasmine” (2013). In the interview, he did not comment on the fatal shooting on the set of his Western film "Rust."

