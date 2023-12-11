Actor Zac Efron to receive star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

A Hollywood Walk of Fame star will be unveiled Monday for "High School Musical" trilogy star Zac Efron.

Jeremy Allen White, with whom Efron co-stars in the upcoming release of "The Iron Claw," director Sean Durkin and Miles Teller, who co-starred in the 2014 romantic comedy "That Awkward Moment," are expected to speak.

Watch a live stream of the ceremony below.

The ceremony comes ahead of the Dec. 22 release of "The Iron Claw," a biography about professional wrestling's Von Erich family. Durkin directed and wrote the screenplay.

The California native was born Oct. 18, 1987, in San Luis Obispo and raised in Arroyo Grande. Efron took his first step toward acting when he was 11 years old and his parents noticed his singing ability. Singing and acting lessons soon led to an appearance in a production of "Gypsy" that ran 90 performances. Other early stage credits included "Peter Pan," "Auntie Mame," "Little Shop of Horrors" and "The Music Man."

Efron's first television credit was for a 2002 episode of the Fox space Western "Firefly." Efron had a recurring role in the first season of 2004-2005 CW drama "Summerland," and became a cast member its second season.

Efron rose to fame in 2006 with his portrayal of basketball player Troy Bolton in the Disney Channel movie "High School Musical." He reprised the role in "High School Musical 2," which aired on Disney Channel in 2007 and "High School Musical 3: Senior Year," which was release theatrically in 2008.

Other film credits include the following:

"Hairspray"

"17 Again"

"New Year's Eve"

"The Lucky One"

"The Paperboy"

"Neighbors"

"Dirty Grandpa"

"Baywatch"

"The Greatest Showman"

"Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile"

"Firestarter"

Efron will star in two films set for release in 2024 — the romantic comedy "A Family Affair" and the Peter Farrelly-directed fantasy comedy "Ricky Stanicky," about three friends who create an imaginary character to blame for their misbehavior over the past two decades, then are forced to bring him to life after their partners become suspicious and demand to meet him.

Farrelly also directed Efron in the 2022 Apple TV+ biographical war comedy drama "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," based on the true story of a man who leaves New York in 1967 to bring beer to his childhood buddies who are in the Army fighting in the Vietnam War.

Efron received a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021 as outstanding daytime program host for the Netflix travel series, "Down to Earth with Zac Efron."