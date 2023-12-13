12 last-minute gifts for women 2023: Beauty, fashion and wellness gifts for her

Every woman in your life deserves a special gift.

Whether she’s a makeup lover, a fashionista or a homebody, we’ve chosen some of our favorite products that we think will make the best gifts for her.

You won't find any of these gifts on Amazon but for last-minute shoppers, shipping deadlines are listed for delivery before Dec. 25.

Here are our editor's picks. NBC does not have any relationship with these sellers and items are sold by the retailer, not by NBC.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Mini beyond gloss vault by Beauty Counter $34.30 (Sale price)

This eye-catching Barbie pink box contains four mini lip glosses in new and limited-edition shades: Posy, Petunia, Daisy Shimmer, and Toffee Shimmer.

It promises "next-level shine" without any of the stickiness from traditional lip glosses.

Best of all, it's non-toxic, cruelty-free and contains responsibly sourced organic vanilla for a delicious scent.

Order by Dec. 19 using expedited shipping and Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. ET for overnight shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.

Mid origami tote by Lux and Nyx $245.00

For the working woman who wants a versatile and stylish bag, look no further.

It's weather-resistant, made from neoprene fabric for premium shock absorption to protect her laptop, has external pockets for easy access to her phone and other essentials and even has a convertible trolley sleeve to slip the bag over luggage handles.

Mini akoya pearl studs by KBH Jewels $150

Pearl studs are timeless, elegant and a great gift for women of any age.

Choose from 14K white gold or yellow gold posts. The pearls themselves are sustainably harvested 4-5mm AA+ Akoya South Sea organic pearls that are never dyed or bleached.

Whether she chooses to wear them only for special occasions or everyday use, they'll add a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

The cutoff date for items to arrive by Christmas is Dec. 21, for in stock items only.

The Ojai pajama set | Menage floral by Cleobella $198.00

This pajama set is ethically handmade in India and comes in sizes XS - XL. She'll love the neutral colors paired with the unique and festive print.

The elastic waistband on the pants ensures a relaxed fit while the button-down blouse and border cuffs on the sleeve create utmost comfort and style.

Matching pajamas for kids are also available for all those adorable mini-me's.

Free delivery takes 6-9 days.

Parkside flask 750 by High Camp Flasks $125.00

This flask allows you to instantly turn a bottle of wine into a picnic for two. She can pour her favorite wine into the Parkside Flask™ 750 and go. It has an easy-fill opening. No funnel or drip pouring is required.

It's vacuum-insulated so chilled wine stays cool for up to 24 hours. The electro-polished interior ensures that even her finest vintage wines will preserve their complexity throughout the entire sipping experience.

Two magnetically integrated stemless wine tumblers are included for added convenience.

Ships on Dec. 15 with free expedited shipping.

Baby grand assortment by Valerie Confections $50.00

There's something incredibly decadent about getting an entire box of chocolates to yourself.

Gift her the baby grand assortment with a selection of toffees, truffles, and caramels all enrobed in bittersweet chocolate.

It already comes gift-wrapped in a simple white box with a gold ribbon.

For standard shipping, order by Dec. 13. For express shipping, order by Dec. 18 and for overnight shipping, order by Dec. 20 at noon PST.

Help her get the most out of her rest time with this eye mask that's "scientifically proven to improve sleep quality."

Therabody says it soothes headaches, relieves eye strain, and invites calmness into the body and mind.

This is a great gift for her if she stares at a computer screen for 8 hours a day, suffers from headaches or anxiety, or struggles getting to sleep. The SmartRelax mode physically lowers the heart rate and helps reduce stress.

Place your order by Dec. 18 for delivery by Dec. 22.

The integrity cleansing duo by Rationale $145.00

The gift of healthy, glowing skin is priceless.

This hydrating duo targets dryness, fine lines and wrinkles, and redness. It comes with a pre-cleanse balm and cleanser. In a trial conducted by Rationale, 100% of participants reported increased skin calmness and improved suppleness from the pre-cleanse balm. 95% noticed a firmer and more uplifted appearance.

Place your order by Dec. 20 for delivery on Dec. 24.

For the micro-influencer, get her a water bottle that doubles as a portable tripod.

She can effortlessly take group photos and selfies, take a last-minute Zoom call from her phone, watch her favorite show and even prop her phone up in the kitchen while she's following the latest TikTok recipe.

Ringo works with all MagSafe iPhones and cases. MagSafe technology is built-in to every iPhone 12 (launched in 2020) and above. If she doesn't have an iPhone, it includes a magnetic booster ring to attach onto any device.

Delivery takes 6-7 days on average.

This beautiful wearable tech isn't cumbersome like a watch. The ring comes in two hardware styles and is available in up to six different finishes (silver, gold, rose gold, etc.)

It's made of titanium so it's strong and non-allergenic. It can track over 20 biometric signals including heart rate, daily activity and recovery, sleep quality, menstrual cycles and even stress.

Pick up in-store at BestBuy or order online for expedited delivery.

Flower curl by Cordina Hair $50.00

For the woman who's short on time in the mornings but enjoys having her hair curled, get her this innovative tool by Cordina Hair.

She can go to bed with the flower curl and wake up to gorgeous heatless curls without damaging her hair.

Place your order by Dec. 15 for delivery before Christmas.

Whether she's a mom, a teacher, a hobbyist or is just tired of making multiple trips to the car when bringing in the groceries, she can use this bag.

She'll be able to use it for schlepping everything and anything she needs with ease.

The cosmic red color is still available for shipping before Christmas. Delivery takes 3-5 business days.