Starbucks' Holiday Cups Are Here — Plus a New Nondairy Drink

For many, the launch of Starbucks' red cups signify the unofficial start of the holiday season. Much like we usher in autumn with all things pumpkin spice, the red cup means it's the season of Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte.

Sometimes controversial, and often just a simple symbol of holiday excitement, these cups have long created a stir. After a year when many seasonal traditions were altered or did not happen at all, any kind of consistency is always appreciated. In celebration of the season, Starbucks is launching four new holiday cup designs — all inspired by gifting.

This year, there will be the following four cup designs to enjoy:

Wrapping Paper: We hate to admit it, but presents are our favorite part of the holiday. This cup has a pattern of sparkles and glitter on a red backdrop.

Ribbon: What is wrapping paper without some ribbon. This cup is reminiscent of all that unraveled ribbon, on a backdrop of red and sparkle.

Holiday Lights: We have all earned a bright and cheery holiday season, and this cup is symbolic of the holiday light, with stars and a swirl of ribbons along with the bold spelling of Starbucks — in case you forget where you are!

Candy Cane: We love candy canes during the holidays! As some of Starbucks’ most popular seasonal drinks involve peppermint, it’s rather appropriate that there’s a candy cane cup. This design also includes the Starbucks wordmark and candy stripes in green, white and lilac.

These cups will all be available Nov. 4, when seasonal holiday beverages will also be making a grand return. This means the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Irish Cream Cold Brew will all be back. There’s also going to be a new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, which is the first-ever nondairy drink to be part of the holiday beverage lineup.

The Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte is meant to evoke the flavors of a sugar cookie, and will be made with sugar cookie-flavored syrup, Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice and almond milk, then topped with red and green cookie sprinkles.

And because coffee always tastes better with something sweet, there’s also an assortment of seasonal treats coming, including a new Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie.

The world may not be back to normal quite yet, but at least in this one small way, things feel at least slightly the same.

