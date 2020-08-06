Escape the Chaos and Create an At-Home Oasis

Imagine this: an at-home oasis, a sanctuary, a place that makes you feel good just by being in it. It is totally possible. Designer and artist Justina Blakeney shares her tips on creating a peaceful space in our own home.

First, bring some plants into the space. It’s an easy way to bring the outside in on a budget. Plus, they’re beautiful to look at. They activate the space they’re in and can truly be anywhere – hanging from the ceiling, sitting on the floor or on a tabletop. Don’t have a green thumb? Don’t worry. Justina recommends the ZZ Plant and Mother-in-Law’s Tongue. Both require low light and low water and thrive on neglect!

Next, another way to bring the outdoors in, add some natural materials. It’s a great way to be eco-friendly and create diversity in texture and color. Justina loves sisal, rattan, and reclaimed wood.

Speaking of color, Justina loves using color as a tool to create a specific mood or feeling. She challenges you to close your eyes (not yet, read first!), think about the last time you felt really relaxed and truly happy, then bring whatever color you see into that space. Don’t be afraid of wallpaper, colorful furniture and art to bring in that color.

For more tips from Justina and inspiration, visit her blog The Jungalow.