Let’s Talk Race: You Started a Conversation….Now What?

#MOM2MOM: Let's Keep Talking Race: let’s talk about it...with our friends, our colleagues & our KIDS. Maria Sansone hosts an honest conversation with Diversity, Inclusion & Equity Expert Nicole Lee about race, racism, the protests & how to make a better future. Join us today at 4pm & bring your questions! Posted by NECN on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Last week, Maria Sansone spoke with Dr. Kira Banks and TODAY Show Anchor Sheinelle Jones about how we can start, or continue, conversations around race, racism and equity at home. It can be uncomfortable and hard to navigate. THis week, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Expert Nicole Lee shares how we can continue those conversations and why it is so essential to do so. She adds that conversations are crucial, but so is behavior. What does our life and behavior actually look like? Parents are allowed and encouraged to grow in this journey with kids. We have a responsibility to do more to create a better future for our kids.

Find out more about Nicole's work here: https://www.nicolelee.org/.