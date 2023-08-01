Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian reveal sex of baby No. 2

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian will soon welcome another girl to their team.



The retired tennis star—who is mom to daughter Olympia, 5, and currently pregnant with their second baby—shared footage from the couple's sex reveal party July 31. In their sweet video posted to her YouTube channel, Williams noted that she was "very excited" about their celebration.



"Obviously I'm team pink," she quipped. "But I'm a little nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy."



During their party, Ohanian presented a cake that he announced would have either pink or blue on the inside as the reveal for Jellybean, the nickname for their little one.

However, as he confessed, he made sure the inside was yellow instead.

"I'm doing because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jellybean," he shared. "She will cut into this cake, probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll."

But not to worry, the news was revealed soon after with a display of lights that lip up the night sky that read, "GIRL!"

Ahead of the couple's reveal, Ohanian himself aced his prediction about their second baby's sex.

"I'm convinced I'm gonna be a girl dad," he said during the May 12 episode of HBO Max and CNN's "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" "So even if we have, you know, 50 more kids they're all gonna be girls. But we'll see."

And as he hinted, they would soon find out for themselves in a spectacular way. "I think we're planning in some kind of fun little gender reveal situation at some point," he noted. "We'll be surprised together."

Earlier this year, Williams also shared the heartwarming moment the couple revealed to Olympia that she would be a big sister.

"Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother?" Williams asked the 5-year-old in a May 23 YouTube video. "Well, we went to the doctor, and it turns out I'm not getting fat, but I have a baby in my belly."

As for Olympia's reaction?

"Are you kidding me?" she asked her parents. "Oh my god! I'm so excited!"