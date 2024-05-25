Burger King to bring back $5 ‘Your Way Meal' as fast food price wars heat up

At B.K., customers are about to have it their way for a lot less.

The fast food burger chain has set in motion to bring back its $5 "Your Way Meal" after McDonald's announced its own $5 value meal promotion earlier this month, CNBC reported.

“We are bringing back our $5 ‘Your Way Meal’ as agreed upon with our franchisees back in April,” a company spokesperson said.

Burger King's value meal will include a choice of one of three sandwiches, chicken nuggets, fries and a drink. And, the deal will start before McDonald's launches their deal and last for several months.

McDonald's' $5 value meal is expected to last through the month of June and will include a McChicken or McDouble, four piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink..

"This is absolutely expected from Burger King," Jonathan Maze, the editor-in-chief of Restaurant Business Magazine, told NBC Nightly News. "It's kind of aggressive, because they are going to start it earlier and they are going to keep it longer."

The new value deals come as inflation and rising prices have slowed business for many brands and chains, with fast food companies feeling some of the biggest sales slumps.

Fast food prices have spiked 28% from 2019 to 2023, which is a rate outpacing the overall rate of inflation in the U.S. economy between those same years, according to the U.S. Bureau and Labor Statistics

"We've seen traffic pretty broadly, but at fast food restaurants in particular, really coming down this year," Maze said. "They need to devote some of their marketing to value to tell the customer, 'We hear you. We are doing something about it. Here's a $5 value meal.'"

Another fast food chain, Wendy's, has launched value deals of their own in recent weeks. The national chain has begun selling $3 breakfast meals, along with a variety of other value meals all at or below $6.

Target plans to cut prices on thousands of consumer basics this summer, from diapers to milk.

The food savings deals aren't stopping with fast food chains either. Large grocers, such as Target and Walmart, are offering American consumers with deals to help ease the burden of rising costs.

This past week, Target announced it will reduce prices on 5,000 frequently bought food, beverage and other essential items after price fatigue slowed down sales for the retailer.

And Walmart, already known for its lower prices, launched a new brand called Bettergoods to attract customers who are not already loyal to the brand and looking for lower prices.

Bettergoods items will sell between $2 and $15, with most items going for less than $5.