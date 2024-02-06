Man acquitted of drug distribution resulting in woman's death, convicted on other charge

A Massachusetts man has been convicted of drug possession with intent to distribute, but not guilty of selling the drugs that resulted in a woman's death more than four years ago.

Nicole Fusaro, a 29-year-old Suffolk University student, was found unresponsive in a Natick apartment on Nov. 17, 2019. Her death was featured in the NBC10 Boston Investigators' reporting last year on the difficulty of bringing prosecutions in overdose deaths.

Contributed photo Nicole Fusaro

Police confiscated a pill press and mounds of drugs, some laced with fentanyl.

Rafael Ashworth, who lived in the apartment, was charged in the case. A federal jury convicted him Tuesday of possession with intent to distribute.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said it is teaming up with local police to tackle these challenging cases.

However, Ashworth was found not guilty of distributing drugs resulting in death.

Ashworth is due to be sentenced on April 30.