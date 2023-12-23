Lewiston, Maine mass shootings

Last of 13 Lewiston mass shooting victims at Central Maine Medial Center released from hospital

As it has become tradition, the person was released with CMMC employees applauding their exit during their sendoff.

A sign reading "Lewiston Strong" is displayed in Lewiston, Maine, on October 27, 2023,
Getty Images

The last of the 13 patients that arrived at Central Maine Medical Center after the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine has been released from the hospital.

The patient now prepares to continue his recovery at home, just before Christmas.

“This is an early Christmas present, not just for the patient and his family, but for all of us at Central Maine Healthcare,” said Steve Littleson, president and CEO.

"The doctors, nurses and team members at CMMC extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this tragic event and wish all a measure of peace this holiday season in every stage of grief and healing." said the CMMC in a social media post.

This article tagged under:

Lewiston, Maine mass shootingsMaine
