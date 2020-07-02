PHOTOS: Ghislaine Maxwell Through the Years Published 6 hours ago • Updated 6 hours ago Images of the socialite and confidant of Jeffrey Epstein who is now accused of conspiring with him to sexually abuse minors. 5 photos 1/5 Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images) 2/5 D Dipasupil/FilmMagic Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 9th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s “An Enduring Vision” benefit at Cipriani, Wall Street on October 18, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic) 3/5 Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) 4/5 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Ghislaine Maxwell attends Ed Ruscha PSYCHO SPAGHETTI WESTERNS Opening Dinner at Mr. Chow on February 24, 2011 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) 5/5 Rob Kim/Getty Images Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children’s Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City. 0 More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: New England Summer Vacation Week 2020 IMAGES: Cars Submerged in Norwood as Violent Storms Cause Flooding Demonstrators Commemorate Juneteenth Across the Country Exclusive Photos: Malden Fireworks Bust