PHOTOS: Ghislaine Maxwell Through the Years

Images of the socialite and confidant of Jeffrey Epstein who is now accused of conspiring with him to sexually abuse minors.

5 photos
1/5
Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images
Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)
2/5
D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 9th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s “An Enduring Vision” benefit at Cipriani, Wall Street on October 18, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
3/5
Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
4/5
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Ghislaine Maxwell attends Ed Ruscha PSYCHO SPAGHETTI WESTERNS Opening Dinner at Mr. Chow on February 24, 2011 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
5/5
Rob Kim/Getty Images
Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children’s Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City.

