Photos: Massive Fire Burning at Popular Red Jacket Resort in North Conway, NH
The Red Jacket Mountain View Resort confirmed in a statement to NBC10 Boston and NECN that a fire broke out on the property Saturday afternoon, adding that the North Conway Fire Department and area partners are working to extinguish the flames, while guest safety remains their utmost focus.
22 photos
1/22
2/22
3/22
4/22
5/22
6/22
7/22
8/22
9/22
10/22
11/22
12/22
13/22
14/22
15/22
16/22
17/22
18/22
19/22
20/22
21/22
22/22