Photos: Pro-Israeli, pro-Palestinian demonstrations clash at University of California, Los Angeles

Dozens of pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters countered each other Sunday at the University of California Los Angeles Campus following days of unrest over the ongoing war in Gaza.

The dueling protests come after pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up an encampment near Royce Hall earlier in the week, calling for a ceasefire and for UCLA to cut ties with Israel, including the suspension of study-abroad programs and divestment of all UC and UCLA Foundation funds from companies tied to Israel.

In response, a group identified as Stand With Us scheduled a rally on Sunday to show support for Israel and Jewish students.