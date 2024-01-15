Blue Flag announces the reimagined Beachside Hotel opening summer 2024

The hotel will offer daily programming allowing guests to slow down and savor the moment. From lounging poolside, to movie nights on the lawn, and communal fire pits, guests will be able to unplug and experience it all with friends old and new, without ever having to leave the property.

Blue Flag

“The Beachside Hotel was designed around the idea of an endless summer. We invite guests to leave itineraries behind and dive into a world of opportunities right here on the property. With that in mind, we designed the hotel to cultivate this connection through recreation for guests to collect spontaneous moments to slow down and savor with friends and family alike. We focused on creating outdoor spaces where discovery is limitless. This self driven experience is all part of the story. I think we can all relate to the first taste of freedom that summer offered us as children – that was the feeling that we tried to evoke at the new Beachside. We wanted to offer a space where children and their parents alike would equally enjoy the property.” Said Brad Guidi, Co-Founder and CDO of Blue Flag.

The hotel will join a growing portfolio of hotels and inns on Nantucket (MA), Martha’s Vineyard (MA), Montauk (NY), Greenport (NY), and Jackson Hole (WY) owned and created by Blue Flag Capital.

“We are excited to re-open our doors to guests this summer and welcome them to this beautifully reimagined property. Whether you're spending time with your family, friends, or neighbors, Beachside is designed to delight you all; with immersive hangouts, tucked-away hideouts, and a richness of relaxation that will make every moment feel like a never-ending summer. It’s a tranquil getaway just a short jaunt to Jetties beach. Most importantly, family is at the center of everything we do here at Blue Flag, and as the father of three wonderful young children, we wanted to create a place where all can enjoy without sacrificing the highest levels of experiential design and hospitality.” said Jason Brown, Co-Founder & CEO of Blue Flag.

Blue Flag

Taking cues from the buildings’ mid century architecture, the hotel's interiors were designed by Parts & Labor in partnership with Brad Guidi of Blue Flag. “The design is definitely unique to Nantucket – it is fun, retro, coastal, and upscale. We didn’t use the typical Nantucket color palette, instead, we utilized terracottas, gentle creams, dark greens, and natural woods. The centerpiece of the property is the new pool courtyard which will feature a mahogany deck, and plenty of loungers.We chose furniture, fabrics, and materials that are reminiscent of our childhood, even pulling from movies like the “Sandlot” for inspiration. There is something comforting and nostalgic when watching “Sandlot” so we asked ourselves, how do we evoke this feeling at our hotel? That was the lens by which we designed the property” said Guidi.