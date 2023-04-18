Luxe Life: Inn on Fifth Naples

As countless loyal guests will attest, no place captures the sophisticated Naples experience better than Inn on Fifth. Luxe Life with Derek Z is bringing you inside this incredible hotel that features everything you need to have the best hotel stay of your life.

Inn on Fifth

Let's first start on the Club Level, Naples' Inn of Fifth has 32 extravagant Club Level Suites set a new standard of luxury on fashionable Fifth Avenue South. Located in a separate striking three-story building, the Club Level Suites offer access to an elevated standard of amenities, services and facilities. Suites range from 550 to 1,160 square feet and feature stylish hardwood floors, contemporary décor with a palate of warm grays, creamy whites, and crisp black.

Inn on Fifth

Guest rooms are adorned with trendy, custom-made furniture, crown molding, and much more. Club Level offers two Presidential Suites, each with two bedrooms and two baths and more than 1,100 square feet of space – ideal for extended stays, families, and hospitality suites.

Guests that stay on the Club Level also receive full-service hot breakfast, snacks throughout the day and evening cocktails, appetizers, and desserts. The mouthwatering delicacies include signature hors d’oeuvres, such as Jumbo Florida Gulf Shrimp and Artisan Cheese & Charcuterie boards. Additionally, the Chef surprises guests daily with new culinary creations for guests staying multiple nights or who visit frequently.

Inn on Fifth

It's time for a spa visit, the third floor of Inn on Fifth is home to the luxurious Spa on Fifth, an intimate space where guests an locals alike can indulge in an enticing selection of massages, facials, wraps, scrubs and other treatments designed to soothe, heal, cleanse and refresh the body, mind and senses. In the privacy of luxurious single or couple’s treatment rooms, guests are pampered with deep-cleansing facials, full-body massages, invigorating

scrubs and many other treatments at the hands of highly skilled staff and technicians using only the finest products, including organic botanicals and therapeutic-grade essential oils. Saunas, steam rooms and relaxation lounges are among the Spa’s other features.

Inn on Fifth

Derek Zagami's favorite part of the Inn on Fifth was the newly redesigned and reimagining of the hotel’s tropical rooftop pool terrace and courtyard. Large sections of the courtyard have been completely resurfaced using elegant Dignitary ColorBodyTM porcelain tile and Siberian Sandstone from Daltile, the nation’s top manufacturer. Turf was also added throughout, adding to the pool deck’s lush landscape and creating green patio space for all guests enjoying the pool and courtyard. The hotel also features an outdoor bar in the courtyard, giving quick, convenient, stylish poolside service. The pool area has also been upgraded with plush new chaise lounges featuring blue slings and aluminum frames with built-in cup and cell phone holders.

Inn on Fifth

Book your stay now, this hotel is Luxe Life with Derek Z approved.