Meghan and Harry Interview Puts Mental Health in the Spotlight. Here's What Partners Can Do

Reactions are breaking the Internet following Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah, but we wanted to hone in on some key moments that aren't getting as much play.

Not only were there the startling revelations that Meghan felt so trapped and depressed that she didn't want to be alive, but Prince Harry said he also felt shame around his wife's situation. He admitted that he didn't know how to help her.

We wanted to know how partners can help and the signs of a mental health crisis they should look for in their loved ones.

Maria sat down with McLean Hospital psychiatrist Alisha Moreland-Capuia for some important tips. Watch above.

If you or anyone you know needs support, here are some resources:

