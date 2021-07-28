Don't Count Them Out: Former Olympians, Moms on Comeback Efforts

Chellsie Memmel and Laura Wilkinson may not be competing in the Tokyo Games, but they both know what it's like to be on the world's biggest stage.

Memmel took silver as part of Team USA Gymnastics in Beijing in 2008 and claims six World Championship medals, including the all-around gold back in 2005.

Diving in

It's the pool that is Laura Wilkinson's field of play. The decorated platform diver took gold back in 2000 in the Sydney Games, despite having a broken foot.

She also won the 2004 World Cup, the 2005 World Championships, and has 19 US National Titles to her name.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Eyes on Tokyo

The 43-year-old Wilkinson and 33-year-old Memmel decided to go for an Olympic comeback, trying out for the Tokyo games.

Both fell short, but both Wilkinson, a mom of 4, and Memmel, a mom of 2, say they won simply in their attempts, especially in what they are modeling for their kids.

For more on their incredible stories, watch above.