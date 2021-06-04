pride month

Books to Read This Month to Celebrate Pride Month

The team at NECN along with librarian Michelle Techler recommend books to read to celebrate LGBTQ Pride

By Kelly Garrity

NBC Universal, Inc.

What better way to celebrate Pride Month this June than checking out books that tell the stories of the struggles and triumphs of the LGBTQ community?

The team at NECN along with Michelle Techler, a librarian at the Cary Memorial Library in Lexington, Massachusetts offered their suggestions for what to read to celebrate Pride Month this year. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here are the recommendations from Techler:

  • "Sewing the Rainbow" by Gayle Pitman 
  • "King and the Dragonflies" by Kacen Callender
  • "Meet Cute Diary" by Emery Lee

And here are the books recommended by the team at NECN:

  • "Chosen Ones" by Veronica Roth
  • "A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo" by Jill Twiss
  • "Latina Looks Like Me" by Rukia K.
  • "Ballpark Mysteries #10: The Rookie Blue Jay" by David A. Kelly
  • "Better Luck Next Time" by Julia Claiborne Johnson

More Pride Month News

LGBTQ rights Jun 2

During Pride Month, Trailblazing Vt. Lawmaker Reflects on Legislative Win

NECN Originals Jun 2

Trans Group Pushes for Pride Month Inclusion

This article tagged under:

pride monthLGBTQbookslocalpage turners
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us