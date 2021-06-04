Books to Read This Month to Celebrate Pride Month

What better way to celebrate Pride Month this June than checking out books that tell the stories of the struggles and triumphs of the LGBTQ community?

The team at NECN along with Michelle Techler, a librarian at the Cary Memorial Library in Lexington, Massachusetts offered their suggestions for what to read to celebrate Pride Month this year.

Here are the recommendations from Techler:

"Sewing the Rainbow" by Gayle Pitman

"King and the Dragonflies" by Kacen Callender

"Meet Cute Diary" by Emery Lee

And here are the books recommended by the team at NECN: