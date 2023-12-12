Past winners of Market Basket holiday decorating contest

Photos courtesy of Market Basket

4 photos
1/4
2019 winner — Swanzey, New Hampshire
2/4
2020 winner — Reading, Mass.
3/4
2021 winner — Portsmouth, New Hampshire
4/4
2022 winner — Plymouth, Mass.

market basket

