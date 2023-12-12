Past winners of Market Basket holiday decorating contest Published 1 hour ago Photos courtesy of Market Basket 4 photos 1/4 2019 winner — Swanzey, New Hampshire 2/4 2020 winner — Reading, Mass. 3/4 2021 winner — Portsmouth, New Hampshire 4/4 2022 winner — Plymouth, Mass. This article tagged under: market basket More Photo Galleries Market Basket customer service counters Photos: The Israel-Hamas War PHOTOS: Woodstock Station Inn & Brewery See how Thanksgiving Day parade balloons have changed over the years & other fun facts