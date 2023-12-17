PHOTOS: Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of the Tea Party Published 49 mins ago Actors marched and dumped tea into Boston Harbor Saturday night to commemorate the iconic Boston Tea Party 250 years before. 7 photos 1/7 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images Colonials march to the wharf as Boston celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. 2/7 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images The Red Coats arrive as Boston celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. 3/7 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images Re-enactors dump tea into the harbor as Boston celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. 4/7 NBC10 Boston Tea being dumped in Boston Harbor on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. 5/7 NBC10 Boston Tea being dumped in Boston Harbor on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. 6/7 NBC10 Boston Tea dumped in Boston Harbor on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. 7/7 NBC10 Boston Fireworks go off to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. This article tagged under: boston tea party More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Maple Leaf Diner in Londonderry, Vermont Market Basket customer service counters Past winners of Market Basket holiday decorating contest Photos: The Israel-Hamas War