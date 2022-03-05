PHOTOS: Hundreds Line Procession Route for Fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The body of 34-year-old Trooper Tamar Bucci was escorted from the medical examiner's office to a funeral home in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of members from law enforcement and the general community turned out in a tremendous show of support for state police and the fallen trooper.

This article tagged under:

tamar bucci

