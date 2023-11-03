PHOTOS: President Biden visits Lewiston, Maine, a town in mourning

President Joe Biden flew to Lewiston, Maine, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, to pay tribute to the 18 people killed in the Oct. 25 mass shootings and the first responders who helped in the aftermath.

8 photos
1/8
NBC10 Boston
2/8
Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images
US President Joe Biden arrives at Brunswick Executive Airport in Brunswick, Maine, on November 3, 2023. The President is travelling to Lewiston, Maine, to meet with families of the victims of the October 25, 2023, shooting. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
3/8
Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden shares an embrace with Maine Gov. Janet Mills en route to Lewiston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, to meet with the families and victims of last week’s mass shootings.
4/8
NBC10 Boston
A memorial outside Schemengees Bar and Grill in Lewiston, Maine, ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
5/8
NBC10 Boston
6/8
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects outside Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 following the mass shootings there and at a nearby bowling alley on Oct. 25.
7/8
Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden surrounded by first responders, nurses and others on the front lines of the response to the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, during a visit on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
8/8
NBCUniversal Media

This article tagged under:

Maine

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Grog and grub at The Grog in Newburyport
PHOTOS: Grog and grub at The Grog in Newburyport
Photos: Lewiston, Maine, shooting leaves more than a dozen dead
Photos: Lewiston, Maine, shooting leaves more than a dozen dead
Trick or treat! Check out these scary Back Bay Halloween displays
Trick or treat! Check out these scary Back Bay Halloween displays
PHOTOS: Fourth & Field restaurant at Stow airport
PHOTOS: Fourth & Field restaurant at Stow airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us