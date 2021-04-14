Business

vaccine

J&J Vaccine Halt May Strain Mass. Supply of Other Vaccines

SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

The decision this week by the Centers for Disease Control and the state’s Department of Public Health to halt administration of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine could put more strain on state supplies of other vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer, as clinics look to shift vaccination plans.

Since March 1, over 305,000 J&J doses have been delivered to the state, according to state data. As of April 12, more than half of those doses — 181,034 — had been administered here, according to state officials.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Further distribution plans were halted on Tuesday due to a rare blood clotting condition reported in six cases of the 6.8 million doses that have been administered nationwide. None of the cases reported were linked to Massachusetts.

Business

McDonald's Corp. 6 hours ago

McDonald's to Mandate Anti-Harassment Training Worldwide

Maine 19 hours ago

Want to Book a Maine Camping Trip? Summer Reservations Are Going Fast

Read more at Boston Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

vaccineMassachusettsJohnson & JohnsonModernaPfizer
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us