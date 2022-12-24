13 Dates to Add to Your Calendar to Be Smarter About Your Money in 2023

Good money management isn't just about keeping track of your earning and spending. Many financial tasks come with a deadline or due date you don't want to miss.

On top of knowing when your monthly bills are due (or even better, automating your payments so you don't miss one), add these important money deadlines to your 2023 calendar to be smarter with your money all year.

January 15

Open enrollment for 2023 Health Insurance Marketplace plans ends. If you're looking to enroll in a health insurance plan through the Affordable Care Act's Marketplace, this is the last day to get coverage for the year.

January 17

Filing due for individuals who make estimated tax payments. If you own a business, freelance or make income another way that doesn't require you to withhold taxes, you may need to make estimated tax payments throughout the year. For earnings from September through December of 2022, estimated tax payments are due Jan. 17, 2023.

February 15

Individual withholding exemptions due. Exempt from withholding taxes? You'll need to re-certify this every year with a new Form W-4 by Feb. 15.

April 18

Individual tax returns and payments due. Tax returns are due on April 18 in 2023 because the typical tax day — April 15 — falls on a Saturday and Washington, D.C., observes Emancipation Day on April 17.

Payment for any outstanding 2022 income taxes due. Individuals may file an extension (also due by Tax Day) to move the due date for their paperwork back to Oct. 16, but payments remain due in April.

. Individuals may file an extension (also due by Tax Day) to move the due date for their paperwork back to Oct. 16, but payments remain due in April. First quarter estimated tax payments due.

Last day to make 2022 IRA and HSA contributions. If you're looking to lower your taxable income at the last minute, this is the last day to make 2022 contributions to individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

June 15

Taxes due for U.S. residents living abroad. U.S. citizens living outside of the states and Puerto Rico have until June to file and pay their taxes. These taxpayers may also file an extension to move the deadline to Oct. 16.

U.S. citizens living outside of the states and Puerto Rico have until June to file and pay their taxes. These taxpayers may also file an extension to move the deadline to Oct. 16.

June 30

FAFSA filing deadline. If you or your dependent will be attending college in the 2023-24 school year and need to apply for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, you have until June 30 to file for it.

September 15

Third quarter estimated tax payments due.

October 1

2024-25 FAFSA opens. If you or your dependent is planning to attend college for the 2024-25 school year, you can apply for federal student aid beginning Oct. 1.

CSS profile opens. Colleges and scholarship programs use a second application for financial aid, the CSS profile, to determine eligibility for nonfederal aid and grants. Note that schools set their own deadlines for when this application will be due, so it's a good idea to get it out of the way.

October 15

Medicare open enrollment begins. Individuals 65 and older or who have certain disabilities qualify for the federal health insurance program. Open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for coverage during the following year.

October 16

Deadline for taxpayers who filed an extension. Income tax returns for 2022 are due on Oct. 16 for anyone who receives a six-month extension.

November 1

Open enrollment for 2024 Health Insurance Marketplace plans begins. Individuals who get health insurance through the ACA have until January to enroll for 2024 coverage.

December 7

Medicare open enrollment closes. Coverage begins on Jan. 1 for individuals who enroll by Dec. 7 of the previous year.

December 31

2023 tax-deductible charitable donations due. Any charitable giving you'd like to be deducted from your income taxes needs to be done in the same calendar year.

2023 401(k) contributions due. Unlike IRAs, you only have until the end of the current year to max out your 401(k) contributions.

