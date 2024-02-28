2 of the top 10 must-see travel experiences in the world are in the U.S., Google data says

Luxury travel company Kuoni recently released its list of the world's top must-see travel experiences.

To rank the experiences, Kuoni looked for events that occur no more than twice a year and had the most Google searches.

In the top 10 must-see travel experiences based on Google searches, only two are in the U.S., with two more U.S. experiences being a part of the top 20.

No.1 must-see travel experience: Manhattanhenge

New York City's Manhattanhenge is the most searched-for travel experience — the NYC event had over 1.3 million annual Google searches.

The rare event occurs when the Sun appears between the city's grid as it's low in the sky and setting, according to the American Museum of Natural History. The "Manhattanhenge Effect" will occur between May 29 and July 13 this year.

According to the museum, some of the best places to view the Manhattanhenge are from Manhattan's east/west thoroughfares and to get the best view, it recommends finding a spot as far east as possible.

The best streets to see the Manhattanhenge include 14th Street, 23rd Street, 34th Street, 42nd Street, and 57th Street.

Top 10 must-see travel experiences in the world

Manhattanhenge, New York City Venice Carnival, Italy Rio Carnival, Brazil Day of the Dead, Mexico Chelsea Flower Show, U.K. Golden Week, Japan Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, USA Northern Lights in Lapland, Finland Oktoberfest, Munich, Germany Obon Festival, Japan

The No. 2 must-see travel experience in the world is the Venice Carnival in Italy, with over 1.2 million annual searches.

The Venice Carnival takes place every year just before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday — this year the the carnival took place from January 27-February 13.

The annual event is known worldwide for its captivating masquerade masks and costumes.

The carnival began in the 1100s and lasted for several centuries before it was outlawed in the 1700s. Eventually, in 1979, the Italian government brought back the festivities, according to Venice Events.

In 2025, the carnival is set to take place from February 22 to March 4.

