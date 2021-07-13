43. Arkansas

Economic Profile

Governor: Asa Hutchinson, Republican

Population: 3,030,522

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.9%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.2%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.9%

Gasoline tax: 24.80 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Tyson Foods, Wal-Mart Stores

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence