Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

‘A lot of money on the sidelines': Calamos Investments thinks ETFs should target CD, money market customers

By Meredith Mutter,CNBC

Matias Baglietto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

There may be an untapped market for exchange-traded funds.

According to Calamos investments' Matt Kaufman, there are trillions of dollars across CD and money market accounts, and it is a market ETFs should look to capture.

"That's larger than almost the ETF space itself," the firm's head of ETFs told CNBC's "ETF Edge" earlier this week. "There's a lot of money on the sidelines that could move into this."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Kaufman, who is in the interest rates will stay higher for longer camp, thinks structured and options ETFs designed for risk management and income can provide stability.

"We saw it being difficult to get risk management and income from bonds when rates were so low," he said. "As rates have moved … off of zero or 4, 5% now, we can afford to deliver capital protection over an outcome period. And, when you can do that, there's a lot of opportunities to use these products."

Kaufman mentioned ETFs in this higher-rate environment can be particularly beneficial for people looking for opportunities to outpace inflation — especially retirees.

Money Report

news 5 hours ago

Warren Buffett's best advice for investing—and for a happy life—from the 2024 shareholders meeting

news 7 hours ago

4 lessons for success from Berkshire shareholders' best Buffett and Munger stories

"You can get greater than the risk-free rate. …Your money is linked to the market with no greater downside risk," Kaufman added. "This is all tax-deferred growth."

Kaufman's firm Calamos just started launching a suite of 12 structured protection ETFs.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us