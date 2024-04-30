Australia and Japan markets slip as Fed decision looms, most Asian markets closed

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Australian and Japanese markets fell Wednesday as investors brace for the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision, due early Thursday in Asia.

Investors will also keep an eye on the yen, which saw a volatile start to the week amid suspected intervention on Monday. The currency currently trades around the 157.7 level against the greenback.

Most Asian markets are closed on Wednesday due to the Labor Day holiday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 0.74% in early trade, while the broad based Topix was down 0.69%.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.8%.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell after higher-than-expected wage data raised fresh inflation concerns ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

The Labor Department said Tuesday the employment cost index, a measure of wages and benefits, rose 1.2% in the first quarter, above the 1% consensus estimate from economists polled by Dow Jones. Treasury yields jumped following the data, with the 2-year yield topping 5%.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.57%, while The Dow Jones Industrial Averagefell 1.49%. The Nasdaq Composite shed 2.04% to 15,657.82.

Bitcoin briefly dips under $60,000, slides to worst month since 2022

Bitcoin continued its month-long slide to close out April, falling 4% and at one point trading just below the $60,000 level.

The flagship cryptocurrency is on pace to end the month down 15% and post its first negative month in the past eight. It would be its worst month since November 2022, when FTX collapsed. It's still up 43% for 2024.

Stocks whose performance is tied to the price of bitcoin tumbled with the cryptocurrency. Crypto exchange Coinbase fell 6%, while MicroStrategy lost 15%. The software company and self-described Bitcoin development company also reported a loss for the first quarter.

In the mining sector, Marathon Digital dropped 10.5%, while Riot Platforms lost 8.5%. IREN and CleanSpark were each lower by 7%.

For more on what's in store for bitcoin in the month ahead, read our investment outlook here.

Consumer sentiment measure hits lowest level since July 2022

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Consumer confidence hit its lowest level since mid-2022 in March as fears grew over employment and inflation, the Conference Board reported Tuesday.

The board's main index registered a reading of 97, below the downwardly revised 103.1 in March and missing the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 103.5. This was the lowest level for the index since July 2022, though board officials said their measure of current conditions is still at a fairly healthy level and the headline index has been in a "relatively narrow range" for more than two years.

Still, there were concerns about where things are headed. Respondents answers reflected that "elevated price levels, especially for food and gas, dominated consumer's concerns, with politics and global conflicts as distant runners-up," said Dana M. Peterson, the board's chief economist.

Employment compensation measure increased more than expected in Q1

Total compensation costs for workers rose by more than expected in the first quarter, providing another sign that inflation pressures are not going away.

The employment cost index increased 1.2% for the period, faster than the 0.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and higher than the Dow Jones estimate for 1%, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. The index is watched by Federal Reserve officials as a sign of underlying inflation.

On a year over year basis, the index for civilian workers rose 4.2% after having increased 4.8% for the same period in 2023.

