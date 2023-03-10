Money Report

FAA Clears Boeing to Resume Deliveries of 787 Dreamliners After Weekslong Pause

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • Boeing can resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners as early as next week, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
  • Boeing said it completed the work on the wide-body jetliners required in order to resume deliveries, which were halted Feb. 23 after a data-analysis error was detected.
  • The company's shares rose on the news that the issue was resolved and were trading higher late in the session.

Boeing can resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners as early as next week, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, after a data-analysis issue halted deliveries of the wide-body jetliners.

"Boeing addressed the FAA's concerns," the agency said in a statement. "The FAA may resume issuing airworthiness certificates next week."

Boeing earlier Friday said it completed the work needed to resume deliveries of planes to airlines and other customers.

"We have completed the necessary analysis that confirms the airplane continues to meet all relevant requirements and does not require production or fleet action," a Boeing spokesperson said. "The FAA will determine when 787 ticketing and deliveries resume, and we are working with our customers on delivery timing." 

On Feb. 23, Boeing paused deliveries of the planes, after a data-analysis error was detected related to the aircraft's forward pressure bulkhead.

It was the latest in a string of delivery pauses for the jets: A series of manufacturing flaws on the twin-aisle planes forced Boeing to suspend deliveries for much of the two years leading up to last August.

Dreamliner customers include large carriers such as American Airlines. The jets would be handed over just as carriers are gearing up for a busy spring and summer travel season, when they make a large portion of their revenue.

