Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Chevron's Profit Quadruples in the First Quarter as Higher Oil and Gas Prices Boost Operations

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Chevron's profit more than quadrupled during the first quarter of 2022, as higher oil and gas prices boosted the company's results.

The oil giant reported $6.3 billion in earnings during the period up from $1.37 billion during the same quarter in 2021.

Chevron's revenue rose to $54.37 billion, up from $32.03 billion during the first quarter of 2021.

Chevron's results follow a surge in commodity prices.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures spiked to $130.50 in early March, a price last seen in 2008 as Russia's invasion sparked supply fears. International benchmark Brent nearly hit $140, also the highest since 2008.

Prices have since cooled, but are still sitting above $100, boosting energy companies' operations.

"Chevron is doing its part to grow domestic supply with U.S. oil and gas production up 10 percent over first quarter last year," CEO Michael Wirth said in a statement.

Money Report

Business 21 mins ago

Why High Wage Growth May Be Fading

Business 45 mins ago

Meet the 25-Year-Old TikToker Going Viral for Asking Strangers How Much Money They Make

Shares of Chevron were flat during premarket trading.

On an adjusted basis the oil giant earned $3.36 per share. It was not clear whether Chevron exceeded expectations. Wall Street was expecting the company to earn $3.27 per share on $47.94 billion in revenue, according to estimates compiled by Refinitiv. But FactSet's consensus estimate per share was $3.41.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us