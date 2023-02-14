Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Chinese EV Startup Jidu Plans to Use ChatGPT-Like Tech

By Evelyn Cheng,CNBC

Zou Wei | Visual China Group | Getty Images
  • Jidu plans to use Apollo with Baidu's ChatGPT-like product, called Ernie bot in English, the startup said.
  • The combined tech aims to improve users' interactivity with the car, the startup said.
  • So-called smart cars like Jidu's planned model typically include voice control.

BEIJING — Baidu's ChatGPT-like product is set to come to electric, assisted-driving cars, startup Jidu said Tuesday.

Jidu, backed by Baidu and Geely, is using Baidu's Apollo system for the in-car user interface and assisted driving tech. The startup plans to deliver its first car this year.

Jidu plans to use Apollo with Baidu's ChatGPT-like product, called Ernie bot in English, the startup said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The combined tech aims to improve users' interactivity with the car, the startup said. So-called smart cars like Jidu's planned model typically include voice control.

Baidu said last week it expects to complete internal testing of its Ernie bot in March before opening it to public use. It remains unclear how the product's abilities compare with ChatGPT's, which is developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Jidu opened its first physical store in Beijing on Tuesday.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Seen Big Ben Already? Here's a Londoner's Guide to Visiting Other Parts of the City

news 2 hours ago

China's Economic Recovery Is Off to a Slow Start

Barclays says buy Tesla shares, sees 30% rally in the 'clear leader' of the electric transition

Goldman Sachs picks stocks to ride the EV wave, giving one upside of 120%

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us