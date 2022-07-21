Chipotle Announces Investments in Startups Focusing on Kitchen Automation, Plant-Based Alternatives

Chipotle said Thursday it's investing in two startups through its $50 million venture fund, Cultivate Next.

Chipotle said Thursday it's investing in two companies that have the potential to accelerate its growth − one that automates kitchen operations and another that makes plant-based versions of chicken and steak with mushrooms.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said Cultivate Next, its $50 million venture fund, will invest in Hyphen and Meati Foods.

Hyphen uses robotics to automate portioning out bowls and plates without the need for staff, Chipotle said in a release. Hyphen says its technology can make over 350 meals an hour.

The investment comes amid nationwide staffing shortages and is not Chipotle's first foray into automation investment. Last year, the company invested in Nuro, an automated delivery company, before creating its Cultivate Next fund. And his year, the company piloted Chippy, an autonomous machine that cooks and seasons Chipotle chips.

Meati Foods, which received the other Cultivate Next investment, uses mushroom root to create plant-based chicken and steak alternatives. With the help of Chipotle's venture fund, the company said it secured $150 million in its latest funding round.

Chipotle said in its release that plant-based options have been a priority for its menu in recent years.

The company did not specify how much it is investing in Hyphen or Meati. A representative for Chipotle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.