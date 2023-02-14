Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

CNBC Daily Open: U.S. Markets Rose, But Might Be Surprised by January's Consumer Price Index

By Yeo Boon Ping,CNBC

Michael H | Digitalvision | Getty Images

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

U.S. markets rose, expecting inflation to moderate further. They might be surprised by tomorrow's consumer price index.

What you need to know today

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
  • Ford Motor announced Monday that it will work with a Chinese supplier on a new $3.5 billion battery plant for electric vehicles. The facility will be built in Michigan and is expected to open in 2026.

The bottom line

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Await Consumer Inflation Data

news 1 hour ago

Ukraine War Live Updates: NATO Leaders to Meet in Brussels; Wagner Group Makes Gains Around Bakhmut

Months of steadily declining prices have given investors the sense that inflation is on a linear, downward trend. But inflation is more complex than it initially seemed and could surprise markets still.

Economists are expecting January's consumer price index to rise 0.4% on a monthly basis — that's a jump from December's -0.1% figure, which means that prices actually fell. So far, market chatter is that service inflation — the price of travel, dining out and hospitality, for example — has proven more persistent than goods inflation, largely because of an extremely tight labor market.

But logistic managers are warning that the supply chain is clogging up again, which could contribute to higher prices for goods. "Late fees and warehouse fees are passed onto the consumer, which is why we are not seeing products fall as much as they should," said Paul Brashier, vice president of drayage and intermodal for ITS Logistics.

Nonetheless, markets showed optimism on Monday. The Dow rose 1.11%, the S&P 500 climbed 1.14% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.48%. Investors may have been hoping for a "Goldilocks-like mix of industrial production recovery and falling inflation," said Ray Farris of Credit Suisse in a Monday note. Time will tell if that comfortable narrative of disinflation — and the defiant optimism in the markets — hold up.

Subscribe here to get this report sent directly to your inbox each morning before markets open.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us