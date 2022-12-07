Cramer's Lightning Round: AGNC Investment Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Paramount Global: "Too cheap to believe. ... I don't know where it bottoms, but it sure isn't close to the top."

Hasbro Inc: "I don't like the earnings, and I think that Mattel's actually cheaper."

AGNC Investment Corp: "That's one of those real estate investment trusts that I do not like."

Citigroup Inc: "The book value is so different from where the common stock is, the price. Something is very wrong there."

