Cramer's Lightning Round: Leidos is a winner

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Core & Main: "Core & Main is right at the heart of this infrastructure bull market I keep talking about because it does waste water. It is perfectly positioned. Believe it or not, even though it's just been a horse, it can go higher."

Pfizer: "Let's give Pfizer a chance. They've got this really good acquisition that I like of Seagen. Let's give it some time here."

SFL: "People like these things, people like these bulk carriers right now...Do not overstay your welcome in this, it's been a big run. But it's going to go a little higher."

Leidos: "It's a defense contractor that's actually not struggling to get money out of Congress. I think it's a winner, I don't want to get off that horse yet."

KLA: "KLA is a very good company."

Chevron: "That's Mike Wirth's company, I'm not going to leave it here. It's got a 4% yield, it's doing pretty well."

