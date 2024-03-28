Cramer's Lightning Round: Leidos is a winner

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Core & Main: "Core & Main is right at the heart of this infrastructure bull market I keep talking about because it does waste water. It is perfectly positioned. Believe it or not, even though it's just been a horse, it can go higher."
Pfizer: "Let's give Pfizer a chance. They've got this really good acquisition that I like of Seagen. Let's give it some time here."
SFL: "People like these things, people like these bulk carriers right now...Do not overstay your welcome in this, it's been a big run. But it's going to go a little higher."
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Leidos: "It's a defense contractor that's actually not struggling to get money out of Congress. I think it's a winner, I don't want to get off that horse yet."
KLA: "KLA is a very good company."
Chevron: "That's Mike Wirth's company, I'm not going to leave it here. It's got a 4% yield, it's doing pretty well."
Money Report
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com