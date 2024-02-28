Cramer's Lightning Round: Wayfair is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Wayfair: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

TransMedics: "Organ transplants are incredibly important, I think these guys are doing very well."

Bank of America: "I think it's a very inexpensive stock...It's doing well, ten times earnings. Yore not going to get it to 20 times earnings, it is going to go up over time. It yields almost 3%, I like that."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Wesco: "I'm ok with Wesco."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com