European markets close lower with euro zone inflation, Bank of England in focus; BNP tanks 8%

Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images

European stocks closed lower Thursday after the Bank of England held interest rates steady and euro zone inflation figures gave a mixed picture.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 0.5%, pulling back from the two-year highs it scaled in late January. Mining stocks fell 1.3% while oil and gas stocks rose by 1%, following oil prices higher.

The moves followed a midday policy announcement from the BOE, which delivered an unexpected split vote that highlighted the tricky picture facing central banks, as inflation moves closer to target.

Investors have also been wading through a flurry of corporate earnings, which drove large price moves.

BNP Paribas lost 8% after the French bank reported a quarterly sales miss and pushed back a profit target. It was the largest single-day loss since March last year and shares were briefly halted, according to Reuters.

Shares of Adidas also suffered despite the German retailer posting profits that exceeded the company's own guidance and that it forecasts will more than double in 2024. The outperformance was due to the retailer's decision to sell remaining Yeezy stock after terminating ties with the brand's creator Kanye West. Analysts expected an even stronger outlook.

Volvo Cars meanwhile rocketed to the top of the Stoxx 600 index, after announcing it will stop funding its subsidiary Polestar Automotive.

Preliminary inflation data for the euro zone in January also came out Thursday. Headline inflation eased slightly in January while core figures declined less than expected and services inflation held steady.

Deutsche Bank is well positioned to exceed capital distribution of €8 billion, CFO says

Deutsche Bank CFO James von Moltke discusses the lender's momentum into 2024 and gives his take on corporate finance and M&A, as well as on meeting distribution expectations.

European bond yields rise after U.K. rate decision and euro zone data

Alexander Spatari | Moment | Getty Images

U.K. government bond yields moved slightly higher in afternoon trade, after the Bank of England held interest rates steady, but revealed division among its Monetary Policy Committee.

Members voted 6-3 in favor of leaving rates steady, with two of the three opposing a move favoring a further 25-basis-point hike. One member voted for a cut.

Rate-sensitive two-year gilt yields were 6 basis points higher at 1 p.m. in London, while the 10-year yield was up 2 basis points. Yields move inversely to prices.

"The [BoE] statement appeared to walk the line between signalling easing ahead, while not invoking a flurry of bets in favour of aggressive cuts," Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury, said in a note.

It comes after U.K. inflation unexpectedly rose to 4% in December.

German two-year bond yields rose by 6 basis points, while the 10-year yield, seen as a euro zone benchmark, added 2 basis points.

The Thursday inflation print for the euro area showed a slight dip in the headline rate, to 2.8%, but also sustained pressure in price rises from services and a less-than-expected reduction in the core rate.

— Jenni Reid

Bank of England leaves rates unchanged

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favor of holding interest rates steady at 5.25%.

"The MPC remains prepared to adjust monetary policy as warranted by economic data to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably," the Bank said in statement.

— Elliot Smith

Euro zone inflation eases as expected

Annual headline price rises came in at 2.8%, in line with a forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

Inflation stood at 2.9% in December, up from 2.4% in November, largely due to the wind-down of energy price support measures.

Volvo Cars soars 23% after announcing end to Polestar funding

Volvo Cars shares surged 23% in early trade after the Swedish automaker announced that it will stop funding subsidiary Polestar Automotive.

"This is a natural evolution, I think, between the relationship between Polestar and Volvo. Obviously, we spun out Polestar as a separate company a long time ago, and since then we've been incubating and working with Polestar for a number of years," Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan told CNBC's Silvia Amaro.

"Now, Polestar ... they've have got a very exciting future ahead of them, they've moved from being a one-car company to a three-car company, they've got two brand new cars coming out very shortly, in fact in the first half of this year, and that's going to take them to a new growth trajectory."

Volvo Cars also reported a sharper-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter operating income (excluding joint ventures and associates), which hit 6.7 billion Swedish krona ($643.83 million) compared to 3.9 billion krona for the same period in 2022. Fourth-quarter revenue was 109.4 billion krona versus 105.2 billion a year ago.

— Elliot Smith

BNP Paribas fall sharply

Chesnot | Getty Images News | Getty Images

BNP Paribas shares lost 8% on Thursday morning after the French bank reported a quarterly sales miss and pushed back a profit target.

It was the largest single-day loss since March last year and shares were briefly halted, according to Reuters.

—Matt Clinch

Shell reports full-year profit beat, announces $3.5 billion share buyback

British oil giant Shell beat expectations for full-year profit and announced a $3.5 billion share buyback program.

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $28.25 billion for the full-year 2023, coming after its highest-ever annual profit of $39.9 billion the year prior.

Analysts had expected net profit of $27.5 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus.

— Sam Meredith

Adidas expects higher profit, reports 2023 tailwinds from selling Yeezy stock

Jeremy Moeller / Contributor / Getty Images

Adidas expects to nearly double its operating profit to around 500 million euros ($540 million) in 2024, the German sportswear retailer said in an unscheduled announcement after the market close Wednesday.

The company released preliminary, unaudited figures putting full-year profit at 268 million euros, sharply down from the prior year but 368 million above its previous guidance.

However, the 2024 forecast was below analyst expectations, Reuters reported, and shares were lower in pre-market trade.

Adidas said it boosted 2023 performance by 100 million euros thanks to an improved operating business, and by 268 million owing to its decision not to write off its inventory of Yeezy stock, products created by rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West.

Adidas terminated its partnership with the musician in October 2022, with pressure mounting on the company after he made several antisemitic comments online. Yeezy had been a commercial success for Adidas, generating nearly $2 billion a year, according to analysts.

After initially considering scrapping its leftover Yeezy stock, with an estimated retail value of $1 billion, Adidas decided in mid-2023 to sell it. The first tranche generated 400 million euros.

On Thursday, the company said it would sell remaining stock "for at least the cost price."

The preliminary results also show Adidas currency-neutral revenues were flat year on year in 2023, and reported sales were down 5% to 21.4 billion euros.

— Jenni Reid

Deutsche Bank profit smashes estimates

Nicolas Maeterlinck | Afp | Getty Images

Deutsche Bank reported fourth-quarter net profit of 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion), well ahead of expectations.

It marked an almost 30% fall from the same quarter a year ago, but was significantly higher than the 785.61 million euros expected by analysts.

The bank also announced plans to hike share buybacks and dividends by 50%, returning 1.6 billion euros to shareholders.

— Elliot Smith

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open lower Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 23 points higher at 7,619, Germany's DAX down 42 points at 16,850, France's CAC down 12 points at 7,642 and Italy's FTSE MIB 16 points lower at 30,856, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Shell, Deutsche Bank, ABB, Roche, Julius Baer, Sanofi and BNP Paribas.

Preliminary inflation data for the euro zone in January is also due Thursday, with markets keen to get the latest gauge on the direction of travel for consumer prices.

— Holly Ellyatt