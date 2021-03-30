European Stocks Head for Positive Open, Tracking Improving U.S. Sentiment

European stocks are expected to open higher Tuesday following a recovery from market jitters in the U.S. late last week and into Monday.

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher Tuesday following a recovery from market jitters in the U.S. late last week.

London's FTSE is seen opening 22 points higher at 6,765, Germany's DAX up 51 points at 14,883, France's CAC 40 up 14 points at 6,036 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 137 points at 24,256, according to IG.

Global markets appear to have recovered following market nervousness in the U.S. which overshadowed market sentiment last Friday.

U.S. stock index futures were flat during overnight trading despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising to a new record on Monday. The moves came amid the continued fallout after a hedge fund was forced to liquidate its position in several media stocks.

ViacomCBS and Discovery both slid on Monday after registering heavy losses last week prompted by Archegos Capital Management selling large blocks of stock late last week, as reported by CNBC and other outlets.



Bank stocks also declined on Monday, with Credit Suisse and Nomura posting heavy losses after warning of "significant" hits to first-quarter results following the hedge fund's selling.

Japanese financial services firm Nomura continued to post losses in Tuesday trade as the shares declined nearly 3% during trading in Asia-Pacific.

Euro zone economic sentiment data and consumer confidence figures for March will be closely watched on Tuesday, for further clues on how the region's economic prospects are perceived. There are no major earnings releases Tuesday.

- CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed to this market report.