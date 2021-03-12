Henry Ford's Great-Great Grandchildren Nominated to Automaker's Board

Two great-great grandchildren of Ford Motor founder Henry Ford have been nominated to the company's board of directors, the automaker announced Friday.

They are Alexandra Ford English, 33, and Henry Ford III, 40.

DETROIT – Two great-great grandchildren of Ford Motor founder Henry Ford have been nominated to the company's board of directors, the automaker announced Friday.

Alexandra Ford English, 33, is the daughter of Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford. She is currently a director in corporate strategy at the company, responsible for enterprise, connectivity and digital network strategic plans.

Henry Ford III, 40, is the son of Ford board member Edsel B. Ford II, 72, who plans to retire from the board in May. Ford III is currently a director in Ford investor relations.

"I am pleased and proud that we have a new generation of Ford family leaders who believe in serving the company and ensuring it remains a successful and positive force in the world for years to come," Bill Ford said in a statement.

The second open board seat would replace former KPMG International executive John Lechleiter, 67, who has decided not to stand for reelection in May, according to the company.

Both English and Ford III will stand for election to the company's board of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders on May 13.