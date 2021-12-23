Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Here's How Much Investing an Extra $1,000 Per Month Will Equal for Retirement, Broken Down by Age

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

If you start early, investing $1,000 per month throughout your career could maybe make you a millionaire. 

CNBC crunched the numbers, and we can tell you how much investing an extra $1,000 per month now will equal when you are ready to call it quits. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Just a few things to remember: These numbers assume you put the money in a retirement account, you get a 4% return on your investments and you retire at age 67.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of how big your savings will grow over time, and to see what age you would need to start investing to get to $1 million.

Money Report

coronavirus 44 mins ago

Sen.Chris Coons, 7 Staffers Who Traveled With Defense Deputy Secretary Have Covid

COVID-19 44 mins ago

New York Will Require Masks and Social Distancing at Scaled-Back Times Square New Year's Celebration

More from Invest in You:

How much you can expect to get from Social Security if you make $40,000 a year
The real 'Catch Me If You Can' con artist says this classic scam is making a comeback

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financeInvestment strategySpecial Reportssavings
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us