Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

How Much You Will Have for Retirement If You Max Out Your 401(K) in Your 20s

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Americans rely heavily on 401(k)s plans when it comes funding their retirement.

As of 2020, around 60 million workers across the U.S. used the tax-advantaged accounts to save for their future.    

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Most people can contribute up to $19,500 to their 401(k) in 2021, but the limit can change from year-to-year to keep up with inflation. 

Money Report

Business 15 mins ago

$100 Million New Jersey Deli Fires Wrestling Coach CEO Paul Morina, Related Firm E-Waste Gets New President

coronavirus 1 hour ago

States Are Ending Federal Unemployment Benefits Early. Here's What to Know and What's at Stake

Investing nearly $20,000 per year will equal a lot of money when it comes time to retire decades in the future.

Here's a case study.

CNBC crunched the numbers, and we can tell you how much you will have for retirement if you max out your 401(k) during your 20s. 

Check out this video for a full breakdown.

More from Invest in You:

How Walmart and other big companies are trying to recruit more teenage employees
Americans are more in debt than ever and experts say 'money disorders' may be to blame
How much money do you need to retire? Start with $1.7 million

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financesavingsretirement
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us